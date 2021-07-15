Harold Gene Oldham, better known as Gene, was born on June 15, 1936, in Trousdale County to the late Samuel Oldham and Carrie Merryman Oldham.
Along with his parents, Gene was also preceded in death by all seven of his siblings — W.T. Oldham, Climont Oldham, Wayne Oldham, Leona Gammons, Evelin McClard, Gustine Keene and Sue Neal Keene.
He was saved as a 13-year-old young man at Meadorville Missionary Baptist Church.
Gene was a member and ordained as a deacon at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and was then led by the Lord to move his membership to Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Gene was very active in the church, loved his church family, and was a very faithful member as long as his health allowed.
Gene was also a member of the Hillsdale Masonic Lodge Free and Accepted Masons No. 664.
Gene took notice of a pretty young lady at Star Grill Restaurant who was named Lula Mai Flippin. He was working in Nashville through the week and would come back home on the weekends for them to go courting. Gene wrote Lula Mai a love letter every week. He was just 17 years old, and Lula Mai was 16 when he asked for her hand in marriage. They married on Jan. 2, 1954, and had two children, Michael Gene Oldham and Cindy Lou Clark. They were blessed to have spent more than 67 years together.
Gene opened Oldham’s Body Shop in 1974. He and Michael worked side by side for 33 years until it was time for Gene to retire.
In his younger years, Gene enjoyed rabbit hunting. He always loved fishing and raising a big garden.
Gene especially loved attending his grandchildren and even his great-grandchildren’s sporting events.
On Monday, July 5, at the age of 85 years and 20 days, the angels came to take Gene to his Heavenly home. His soul is rejoicing with our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
Our Earthly loss is truly Heaven’s gain.
Gene is survived by: his wife, Lula Mai Flippin Oldham; son, Michael Oldham (and wife, Felecia); daughter, Cindy Clark (and husband, Rick); grandchildren, Nathan Oldham (and wife, Ashlee), Neleigh Howard (and husband, Morgan), Peyton Clark, Paige Clark; and great-grandchildren, Abby Oldham, Kelan Howard, Pierce Howard, Leah Oldham, Tage Howard. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were conducted on July 8 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Dean Sircy officiating. Interment followed in Macon County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers were Nathan Oldham, Peyton Clark, Scotty Keene, Gary Keene, Randy Keene and Jason Wheeley. Honorary pallbearers were Jackie Wakefield, Vin Cline, Joey Green, Jerry Brooks, Steve Parrish and Doyle Pruitt.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.