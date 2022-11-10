Harry Dale Dean was born into this world on January 8, 1935, in Richland County, Illinois, to the late Frank M. Dean and Mary Olive Bullard Dean. He was one of six children born to this union.
Dale married Dianna L. Bullington on March 14, 1980. They were blessed with just over forty-two years together. Along with his parents Dale was also preceded in death by his Sister, Dorothy Bowen; Brothers, Vernie Dean, Jim Dean, and Willard Dean; and Infant brother, Donnie Dean. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lafayette.
Dale worked for the U.S. Postal Service for twenty-seven years, serving as Lafayette’s Post Master before retiring. He was also a member of the Lafayette Masonic Lodge #543 F&AM.
In his spare time Dale enjoyed gardening, golfing, and spending time with his family. On Monday, October 10, 2022, at the age of eighty-seven years, nine months, and two days, Dale Dean was called to his Eternal Home. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Dale is survived by; Wife, Dianna L. Bullington Dean; Sons, Michael Dean and Wife, Glenda, Robert Dean and Wife, Patsy, and Clint Dean and Wife, Kim; Daughters, Pam Butler and Husband, Ed, and Nicki Dean and Husband, Robert Suteu; and Special Neighbors, Roy and Tina Smith.
Fourteen grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Dale Dean were conducted on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Brother Maxie Brawner officiating. Interment followed in The Eulia Cemetery. Pallbearers were; Chris Carter, Johnathon Dean, Phillip Dean, Clint Dean, Colton Dean, Don Wyatt, and Ashley Arnold. Honorary Pallbearers were all of Dale’s other children and grandchildren, sons-in-law, Ed and Rob, and nephew, Rodney.
Alexander Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.