Hilda Rader Massey, age 72, of Lafayette, TN passed away Saturday evening, April 2, 2022 at Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette, TN. Funeral Services for Hilda Rader Massey were conducted Friday afternoon, April 08, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, TN with Elder Kerry Emberton officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park. Family & Friends served as pallbearers.
Hilda Rader Massey was born February 11, 1950 in Davidson County, TN, the daughter born to the late Ellis Isaac & Daisy Edith West Rader, and departed this life April 2, 2022 at the age of 72 years, 1 months, & 22 days. Hilda was a retired accountant and loved raising roses. She was Southern Baptist in belief.
Survivors include: Daughter & Son-in-law, Lori & Troy DeMonbreun of Franklin, TN; Son & Daughter-in-law, Ryan & Robin Massey of Murfreesboro, TN; Grandchildren, Chase DeMonbreun and Rosalyn Massey; Brother & Sister-in-law, Donnie & Tammy Rader of Cleveland, TN.
