Homer Clay Dillehay, age 81, of the Hermitage Springs Community in Clay County, TN, passed away December 17, 2021 at Macon Community Hospital. Funeral Services were conducted Tuesday afternoon, December 21, 2021 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Chris Reecer officiating. Interment followed in the Biles Cemetery.
Arrangements by Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Directors Red Boiling Springs, TN 615-699-2191
