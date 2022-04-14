Mrs. Hortense Linville Overton, age 99, of Westmoreland, TN passed away peacefully on April 9, 2022.
Born February 25, 1923 in the Rocky Mound community, Mrs. Hortense never strayed far from her home. She loved passing time at her little rock house on the hill, so close to her family and friends.
So many friends she made thanks to being a teacher. It was at Mount Union’s one-room school house where she began her career while attending Western Kentucky University. Most of her years teaching were with Westmoreland Elementary School while her early years were at Mount Union, Crossroads, Leath’s Chapel, and Lafayette. With a career spanning more than three decades and over a thousand children, Mrs. Overton-or GrannyO thanks to her granddaughters-touched the lives of so many people.
Some of her fondest and earliest memories were at Rocky Mound Missionary Baptist Church. A life-long member, Mrs. Hortense loved worshiping her Heavenly Father and the fellowship she found at church.
Always a busy-body, Mrs. Hortense devoted her time and love to the community by volunteering for the Westmoreland Public Library, the Macon County Fair, and local elections. She enjoyed quilting and embroidering, with tea towels and pillowcases being a much-loved gift to receive.
She is survived by her son, Roger Overton; her granddaughters, Sandi and Sherri Overton; her sister, Earline Linville Doss Trammel; David (Jennifer) and Darby Bowser who she considered her great-grandchildren and their mother Martha (the late Wayne) Bowser; and a host of devoted family members, both present and past, who she loved so very much.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Halqua Overton; father, Robert Clifford Linville; mother, Lucille Bradley Linville; step-mother, Maggie Lucille Napier Linville; her daughter-in-law, Karen Overton; and her sister, Maudean Linville Jenkins.
Visitation will be held Sunday, April 10th from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Woodard Funeral Home as well as on Monday, April 11th from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Rocky Mound Missionary Baptist Church.
The service will be held on Monday, April 11th, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Rocky Mound Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Dean Sircy and Bro. Ricky White officiating. Interment will follow in Rocky Mound Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to the Westmoreland Public Library.
The family has entrusted Woodard Funeral Home with the funeral arrangements.
