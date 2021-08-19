Howard Seagraves, Jr., passed away on Aug. 9, 2021, at age 63.
The funeral service was held on Aug. 15 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was held on Aug. 14 and prior to the service on Aug. 15.
Howard Allen Seagraves, Jr., was born in Lebanon to Ima Mae Gracie Lester and Howard Allen Seagraves, Sr.
Mr. Seagraves worked in the loading area at Famous Footwear for almost 25 years.
He was a fisherman and a practical joker.
He is survived by: his wife, Dawn Seagraves; children, Floyd Allen Seagraves, Erica Faye Seagraves, Jasper Luis Seagraves, Katie Mariea (Scotty) Seagraves; grandchildren, Kody Allen Wright, Mia Grace Wright, Haylie Marie Seagraves; siblings, Pamela Seagraves, Jimmy Seagraves, Donnie Seagraves, Connie Hawkins, Mark Seagraves; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and special friend, Mark Greer.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home for expenses.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.