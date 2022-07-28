Hubert “Chic” Bilbrey, 90, of Lafayette, passed away July 16, 2022.
Graveside services and interment were conducted by The Alexander Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 19, from The Anderson and Son Memorial Park.
