Ina Hewitt Goad, 87, of Nashville and formerly of the Willette Community in Macon County, passed away on, August 7, 2022, at NHC in Hendersonville. Funeral Services & Interment were conducted Friday, August 12 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of the Anderson & Son Memorial Park in Lafayette with Mike Roy officiating.

