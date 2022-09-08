Jack Howard Keeling, 80, of Tracy City, formerly of Whitleyville, passed away Saturday morning, Sept. 3, 2022 at the Sheltering Arms Nursing Home in Palmer.
Funeral Services were conducted Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, with Paul Fulks and Jerry Cherry officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park.
