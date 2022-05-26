Jackie Williams, age 77, of Gallatin, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022. Funeral Service will be Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, May 19th from 3:00 — 7:00 p.m. and Friday, May 20th from 8:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow the service at Crestview Memory Gardens Mausoleum, with Zack Cummins, Drew Fulcher, Craig Beasley, Andy Fulcher, Steven Cox, and Troy Cummins serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sumner County Food Bank, Feed Sumner Food Bank and Ministry, 1121 Gregory Drive, Gallatin, TN 37066.
Mr. Williams was born February 19, 1945 in Lafayette, TN to the late Richard Macon Williams and Versie Mai McDonald Williams. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Ann Marie Fulcher. He is survived by wife of 43 years, Virginia Glover Williams of Gallatin; when Jack and Virginia married, they blended their families with 4 daughters and added a son, children, Melissa Cummins (Troy) of Gallatin, Paula Fulcher (Andy) of Gallatin, Missy Beasley (Craig) of Gallatin, Robin Cox (Steven) of Springfield, and Jack Bradford Williams (Tony) of Chicago, IL; 11 grandchildren, Drew Fulcher (Morgan), Alli Fulcher, Kayleigh Beasley, Kirsten Ledbetter (Levi), Kassidy Beasley, James Thurman, Zack Cummins (Amanda), Jordyn Cummins (fiancé, Cody Stinson), Kylie Cox, Makenzie Cox, and Cain Cox; and 2 great grandchildren, Shayna Thurman and Brady Fulcher. Jack was the owner and general manager of WHIN Radio and a founding board member of the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame. He was a member of Longview Missionary Baptist Church. Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored to assist the family.
