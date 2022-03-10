Mr. James “Bubba” Cardwell, age 56, of Lafayette, passed away February 28, 2022. Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, March 3, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Stoney Whitaker officiating. Interment followed in The Cardwell Family Cemetery.
James Cardwell
Megan Purazrang
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Articles
- RBS basketball coach arrested for attempting to purchase drugs on school property
- Arrests
- Macon man arrested on child-related sex charge
- Macon's Gregory finds key role with MTSU
- Arrests
- Macon Christian Academy 4-H report
- Bandy resigning as Tigers basketball coach
- RBS Lady Bulldogs win region opener
- Suspect caught in connection with 2020 burglary
- The Chicken House
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.