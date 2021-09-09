James Douglas Woodard, better known as Jamie, was called to his Heavenly home Aug. 20, 2021, at the age of 50 years, nine months and one day.
He was born on Nov. 29, 1970, in Smith County, to Ray Woodard, Sr., and Linda Dallas West.
Jamie was preceded in death by: his father, Ray Woodard; brother, Ray Woodard, Jr.; and grandparents, Charlie and Estelle Woodard, Odis and Thelma Dallas.
He was saved by the Lord’s sweet grace and was a member at Willard Missionary Baptist Church.
Jamie was self-employed and worked in the construction business. He loved riding horses and loved his dogs, but most of all, Jamie loved spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends.
He will be dearly missed by all.
He is survived by: his wife, Connie Buchanon Woodard; step-daughters, Christy Jones, Cassie Anderson, Jessica Moss; and husband, Brad; mother and step-Father, Linda and Carlos West; step-mother, Margaret Woodard; siblings, Charlie Woodard (and wife, Lois), Billy Bowman (and wife, Kimberly), Jeffery Woodard (and wife, Karen), Timothy “Tim” Woodard, and Chris West (and wife, Christy); brother-in-law, Richard Buchanon; sister-in-law, Ann Woodard; mother-in-law, Faye Buchanon; and two fur babies, Molly Woodard and Whitey Woodard.
Seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were conducted on Sept. 3 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with James Warner and Kelvin Gregory officiating. Interment followed in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Billy Bowman, Jeff Woodard, Chad Moore, Barry Gregory, Barry East, Shawn Perdue, and John Pedigo. Honorary pallbearers were Matthew Woodard, Joseph Woodard, Justin Woodard, Kyle Woodard, Austin Woodard, Bentley Anderson, Johnny Jones, Michael Moss, Brayden Moss and Breighlyn Anderson.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
