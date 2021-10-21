James Harold Napier was born into this world on June 16, 1926, in Monroe County, Kentucky, to the late Joe Napier and Bertha Temples Napier. He was one of twelve siblings and had five half siblings. James served in active duty for the United States Army, from October 2, 1944, until December 1, 1945. After returning home, he worked as a farmer and carpenter. James married and raised three sons. Later in life, he married the former Ms. Joyce Adams. They shared forty years together before her passing on November 8, 2014.James worked for Carters Automotive for twenty years. After retiring, he enjoyed building outdoor sheds and raising big gardens. James loved fishing and being with his family, especially the grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He was a member of Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Besides his dear wife and parents; James Harold Napier was also preceded in death by; Brothers, Carvil Napier, Cordell Napier, R.J. Napier, Cornwell “Bud” Napier, Donald Napier, Bill Napier, and Comus Napier; Sisters, Overa Napier, Pauline Stinson, and Wilma White; Half Brothers, Jimmy Napier, Danny Napier, and Gordon Napier; Half Sisters, Barbara Wickwire, and Ferell Napier; and Step Son, Terry Patterson. On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the age of ninety-five years, three months, and twenty-six days, James was called to his Heavenly Home. His soul is resting easy with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Mr. James Harold Napier is survived by;
Sons, Steve Napier and Wife, Charlotte, Kerry Napier, and Tim Napier and Wife, Juanita; Step-Children, Norma McClard and Husband, Mike, Deborah Johnson and Husband, Ray, Charles Patterson and Wife, Kay, and Suzie Donoho; Grandchildren, Angela Welch and Husband, Jason,
Dustin Napier and Wife, Jennifer, Alicia Miller and Husband, Nathan, and Cody Napier and Companion Annie Beth Coley; Great-Grandchildren, Abi Welch, Cameron Welch, Karlie Napier,
Eric Miller, Byron Miller, and Conley Napier; and Sister, Mildred Kringle.
Funeral services for James Harold Napier were conducted on Saturday, October 16, 2021, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Kyle Gammons and Brother Jerry Gammons officiating. Interment with Military Honors followed in the Macon County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were; Dustin Napier, Cody Napier, Nathan Miller, Cameron Welch, Jason Welch, and Mike McClard. Honorary Pallbearers were; James Reeves, Eric Miller, Byron Miller, and Conley Napier. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.