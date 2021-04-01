James Randell “Randy” Byrd, 53, of Rockvale, passed away on Jan. 23, 2021.
He was born Oct. 30, 1967 in Russellville, Kentucky to John and Jean Byrd.
He was preceded in death by: both parents; brothers, Johnny Byrd, Rick Byrd, David Byrd, Kenny Byrd; and his two sons, Brandon Byrd and Riley Byrd.
He is survived by: his wife, Paula: sister, Debbie (Craig) Moates; daughters, Amanda, Jersey Rayne; nephews, Josh Moates, Bryan Moates, Shawn Byrd, Jonathan Byrd, Anthony Byrd, Jamon Byrd, Barrett Moates, Conrad Moates, Brayden Moates; nieces, Christen Lamay, Makayla Moates, Lexi Loveday; godson, Chad; and five grandchildren.
A celebration of life was held in Murfreesboro at Cannonsburg Village.
His family would like to thank New Prospect Methodist Church, Heritage Automotive team, Sansing Team, and everyone else who has been there during this time of need.
