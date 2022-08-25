James Richard Freeman Jr. was born into this world on July 11, 1936, in Macon County, Tennessee, to the late James Richard Freeman Sr. and Clara Pardue Freeman.
He was one of two children born to this union. Richard married Peggy Sloan and was blessed with a daughter named Pam. He later married Evelyn Yvonne Evetts on June 20, 1980. They were blessed with 38 years before her passing on May 11, 2018.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, JoAnna Roark. Richard was the owner and operator of F&M Manufacturing Company here in Lafayette.
Richard loved to play golf in spare time, along with watching car races and going fishing. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family and friends. On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the age of 86, one month, and six days, James Richard Freeman Jr. was called to his heavenly home. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him, but our loss is truly heavens gain.
He is survived by daughter, Pam Parker and companion, Steve Kerns; grandchildren, Justin Parker and wife, Emalee, and Janna East and husband, Joseph; great-grandchildren, Tracin Parker, Hampton Parker, Cainon Roark, Dansby Parker, and Paxton East; step-grandson, Lloyd Kerns and wife, Ta; and step-great-granddaughters, Ava Kerns and Lyla Kerns.
Funeral services for Mr. Richard Freeman were conducted on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Jeff Blackwell and Mike Rogers officiating. Interment followed in The Haysville Cemetery. Pallbearers were, Roger Dozier, Terry Dozz, Danny Joe Waller, Ronnie Mowell, Gary Bean, Billy Huffines, Steve Morgan, and Roy Swindle. Honorary Pallbearers were, The Macon County Boys Golf Team. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, is in charge of arrangements.
