Janice Faye Jenkins was born on April 20, 1951, in Lebanon, to the late Johnnie Clifton Culbreath and Allie Doin Grisham Culbreath.
Janice was saved on Sept. 3, 1961. She was baptized into South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church by elder Phocian Gibbs. A few years later, her family moved to Lafayette, and Janice moved her membership to Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church. She loved attending church and was a faithful member as long as her health permitted.
Janice was an office administrator at Columbia Gulf until she retired in 2005. She was a dedicated employee for 32 years.
In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the lake, working in the yard, and playing with her animals.
Most of all, Janice loved spending time with her family, grandkids, and great-grandkids.
On Aug. 3. 2023, at the age of 72 years, three months, and 14 days, Janice was carried by the angels to her Heavenly reward. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends, but we know that her soul is resting easy with our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
Janice is survived by: her companion and the father of her children, Barry Jenkins; daughters, Deneshia Hesson (and husband, Jon), Bridget Boles (and husband, Josh); grandchildren, Cody Miller, Shane Hesson (and wife, Meleah), Braxton Boles, Brady Boles, JosiLynn Boles; great-grandchildren, Branson Miller, Oaklyn Hesson, Ryker Hesson; sister, Mary Ann McDuffee (and husband, Jackie); uncle, Fred Grisham; and nephews, Tim McDuffee (and wife, Kristie) and Derek McDuffee (and wife Brenda).
Funeral services were conducted on Saturday from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Bengie Blackwell and Benny Maggart officiating. Interment followed in Long Creek Cemetery.
Cody Miller, Shane Hesson, Braxton Boles, Brady Boles, Tim McDuffee, Derek McDuffee, Lendon Grisham and Brian Jenkins served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Branson Miller, Oaklyn Hesson, Ryker Hesson and JosiLynn Boles.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
