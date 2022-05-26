Janice Sloan White, age 94, of Nashville, TN passed away Saturday morning, May 14, 2022 at the Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. Funeral Services for Janice Sloan White Wednesday morning, May 18, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. from the Chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, TN with Brother Leroy Crouch and Brother Bill Fowler officiating. Interment followed in the Spring Hill Cemetery in Nashville, TN. Jason White, Dan McDonald, Wes White, Brad Harper, Jimmy Netherton, & Woody Cutrell served as pallbearers.
Janice Sloan White was born December 8, 1927 in Jackson, TN, the daughter born to the late Sellie Bedford & Cannie Dycus Sloan, and departed this life May 14, 2022 at the age of 94 years, 5 months, & 6 days. She married the love of her life, Ralph White on January 3, 1952, he preceded her in death on July 22, 1986. They got to share 34 wonderful years together. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by 2 infant daughters, Brothers, James Sloan & Thomas Sloan. Janice loved coloring and her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family. She was a member of the First Church of Nazriane.
Survivors include: She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, James Edward & Kim White of Lafayette, TN; grandsons, Jason White and Wes White; granddaughter, Christy McDonald & her husband, Dan; great-granddaughters, Loren, Reagan and Cooper White.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN 615-666-4011, andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com.
