Janis Priscilla Lancaster Morrison, at the age of 90 years old, of Lafayette, passed away on Dec. 27, 2020, at her residence.
Originally from Tipplersville, Mississippi — which is Tippah County — Janis was born on June 16, 1930, to Luke Grady Lancaster and Mary Elizabeth Hopper Lancaster, who preceded her in death. She was one eight children born to this union.
She is survived by: her brother, Rayford Lancaster of Olive Branch, Mississippi; and sisters, Mayzelle Wood of Starkville, Mississippi and Maynelle Teague of Ripley, Mississippi.
She was also preceded in death by: her brothers, Huron A. Lancaster of Faulkner, Mississippi, Travis Lancaster of Tipplersville, Mississippi, Jessie Lancaster of Memphis; and a sister, Bessie Ilene Lancaster Davis. She had a host of nieces and nephews that also survive.
Born in along cabin on a cotton farm in Mississippi, Janis left to attend nursing school at the Baptist Memorial School of Nursing in Memphis in 1949.
She moved to Macon County with her beloved friend, Gerald Whitlock Harper after graduation and at the urging of Dr. Charles C. Chitwood in 1952.
She served as a registered nurse in Macon County for the rest of her nursing career, which spanned more than 40 years working at the clinic on the square then at Smith-Chitwood Hospital.
She eventually established Lafayette’s first nursing home with her partners, Conella Wallace and Wynafred Painter, in 1962. She provided care for local residents for more than 30 years when she retired to care for her grandchildren.
She met and married the love of her life, Hugh Boyd Morrison I, in December of 1962. To this union there were born two children, Priscilla (Glenn) Hale and Boyd (Wendy) Morrison, who survive. She had four wonderful grandchildren — Kyle Morrison Hale, Hillary Lyrisse Morrison, Kristen Elizabeth Hale and Nolan Boyd Morrison — who called her Dingdom and whom she adored.
Janis was the kind, caring and fair person who was always willing to help anyone. Her hobbies included gardening, caring for her cats and cooking for anyone who came to visit her.
She had many special friends, and she always spoke her mind about most things.
Janis loved the Lord and was saved by the sweet Lord’s grace as a young girl, where she joined and was baptized at Tipplersvile Baptist Church. She was a long-time member of Lafayette First Baptist Church and later at Hillsdale Baptist Church.
Graveside services for Janis were conducted on Jan. 1, 2021, from Macon County Memorial Gardens, with Dean Sircy and Jeremy Wilson officiating. Ben Cook, Carson Cook, Austyn Cook, Royce Towns, Ryan Cothron and Kenny Cothron served as pallbearers.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
