Jayden Lee Perry, age 6 weeks of Lafayette, TN passed away on, April 27, 2022 at his residence in Lafayette, TN. Funeral Services were conducted Wednesday afternoon, May 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Brother Bobby Ford officiating. Interment followed in the Shrum Cemetery.
Jayden Lee Perry
