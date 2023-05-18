Jeffery Allen Amons was born into this world on July 19, 1968, in Bucyrus, Ohio, to Clarence Leroy Amons and Rebecca Sue Daniels Amons.
He departed this life for his eternal home on May 10, 2023, at the age of 54.
He married his wife, Dominga Vinta, on March 8, 2022. Together, they were blessed with four daughters.
He was a self-employed drywaller and had been in that business for 37 years.
He was of the Baptist belief.
Jeffery enjoyed hunting, collecting guns and knives, and playing guitar.
Jeffery was preceded in death by: his mother, Rebecca Sue Amons; and his grandparents, Jack and Mable Daniels along with Odis and Cora Amons.
Jeffery will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Jeffery is survived by: his wife, Dominga Vinta Amons; father, Clarence Leroy Amons; daughters, Nikki Farley (and husband, Johnny), Jackie Graves (and husband, Bud), Angeline Arias, Noreen Ann Arias; brothers, Marty Dean Amons (and wife, Angela), Roy Lee Amons; neices, Amber Amons, Layla Amons, Shonda Amons; and nephew, Chistopher Amons.
Funeral services were conducted on Saturday from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with pastor Steve Bode officiating. Interment followed in the Testament Primitive Baptist Church cemetery.
Larry Buck, Kelly Stone, Bubba Amons, Erik Tuck, Dustin Tuck, Dave Watson, Philip Amons and Tommy Tuck served as pallbearers.
Alexander Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
