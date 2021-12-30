Jeffery Wayne Carver was born into this world on October 2, 1964, in Lafayette, Tennessee, to the late Sammy Carver and Julia Bilbrey Carver. He departed this life on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the age fifty-seven years, two months, and eighteen days. Jeff graduated high school and went on to serve his country in the United States Army. He worked in Quality Control at Nestle Water Company for fifteen years until the plant closed down. Jeff then went to work at Baby Nov as a machine operator. Jeff married Cathy King on March 18, 2014, and they were blessed with five years together before her passing on August 8, 2019. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and being
in the great outdoors. Jeff loved spending time with his boys and his family. He will be dearly missed.
Jeffery Wayne Carver is survived by; Sons, Travis Carver, Dustin Carver and companion, Nicole, Wesley Carver, and Kyle Birdwell; Brothers, Jerry Carver and wife, Kay, Jim Carver, and Jack Carver and wife, Linda. Granddaughter, Kori Carver also survives. Funeral services for Mr. Jeffery Wayne Carver were conducted on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Tom Bilbrey officiating. Interment followed in The Underwood Cemetery. Family and Friends served as pallbearers. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.