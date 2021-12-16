Jennie V. Pugh passed away on Dec. 10, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Pugh and her grandson, Adam Pugh. She is survived by her beloved children; Tom Pugh and wife Karan, Tim Pugh and wife Jackie, Terrie Brotherton and husband Trent, Tammy Hartley and husband Tony; 10 cherished grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Jennie was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on August 31, 1938. She graduated from the University of Northern Colorado in 1959 with a bachelor’s degree in Education. Jennie’s first teaching job was elementary school music and later English. The remainder of her career was spent teaching adults Office Occupations in various TN
Vocational Technical Schools.
After retiring, Jennie was a “snowbird” spending her winters in Florida. She loved traveling, computer games, and being with her family.
In 2013, Jennie moved to Lebanon and joined Immanuel Baptist Church. She was an active member of her Sunday Class, The Golden Gems, and Phoebe Connections.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 1pm at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon, TN. The family will receive friends from 12-1 at the church before the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Phoebe Connections, P.O. Box 634, Lebanon, TN 37088 or Gideons International at www.gideons.org.
