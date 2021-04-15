Jeremy Daniel Young, 29, of Red Boiling Springs, passed away on April 6.
Funeral services were conducted from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home on April 10, with Jackie Rich and Kenneth Wix officiating. Interment followed in Eulia Cemetery.
