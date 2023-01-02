Jerry “Red” Dixon, age 76 of Westmoreland, TN passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Funeral Services for Jerry “Red” Dixon were conducted Tuesday afternoon, December 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Crystal Carver officiating. Interment followed in the Macon County Memorial Gardens. Eric Carver, Hunter Carver, David Shrum, Mike Williams, Jerry Miller, & Jason Dixon served as pallbearers.
Jerry “Red” Dixon was born November 15, 1946 in Macon County, TN, the son born to the late Woodrow and Selma Hall Dixon, and departed this life December 21, 2022 at the age of 76 years, 1 months, and 16 days. His companion Lurene Wagoner Weems preceded him in death in 2000. In addition to his companion and parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Melinda Dixon. Red was a very successful business owner his entire life.
Survivors include: Daughter, Joyce Gregory and companion, David Shrum, Granddaughter, Crystal and Eric Carver, Great-Grandchildren, Hunter and Chloe Carver, all of Lafayette, Brothers, Ronnie and Betty Dixon of Cross Plains, and Randall Dixon of Westmoreland, and a host of nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN 615-666-4011, andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com
