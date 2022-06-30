Jerry Wayne Carnahan was born into this world on March 1, 1948, in Macon County, Tennessee, to the late Hillman Carnahan and Bessie Tucker Carnahan. He departed this life for his Heavenly Home on June 22, 2022, at the age of seventy-four years, 3 months, and twenty-one days.
He was married to the love of his life, Patsy Ann Cook, on November 23, 1972. They were blessed with over thirty-nine years together before Patsy’s passing on April 2, 2011. Jerry was a manager for The Internal Revenue Service in Nashville and retired after thirty years of dedicated service. He was of the Missionary Baptist Belief and was saved at an early age.
Jerry was a huge fan of all Vanderbilt University Sports. He enjoyed being outside mowing and working in his flowers. Jerry’s most favorite past time was when he and Patsy would go riding around in their Jeep, enjoying Macon County scenery.
Along with his dear wife and parents, Jerry was also preceded in death by Sister, Myra Gentry; and Brother, Terry Carnahan. Jerry has been reunited with his dear Patsy. There is no more suffering and pain. Jerry will be dearly missed by all, but our loss is truly Heaven’s gain. Jerry Wayne Carnahan is survived by;
Daughter, Kim Carnahan; Son, Chad Carnahan; Brothers, J.W. Carnahan, Roy Carnahan, Mack Carnahan; and Sisters, Jean Poole and husband, Bo, and Linda Young. Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Wayne Carnahan were conducted on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Brother Tony Day officiating. Interment followed in The Smiths Chapel Cemetery in Red Boiling Springs.
