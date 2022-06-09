Mr. Jerry Wayne Carter, age 74, of Lafayette, passed away May 31, 2022. Funeral services were conducted on Friday, June 3, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Dean Dyer and Brother Jonathan West officiating. Interment followed in The Anderson and Son Memorial Park.
Jerry Wayne Carter
Andy Dennis
Editor
