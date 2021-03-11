Jerry Wayne Qualls, 79, of Lafayette, passed away on March 2, 2021, at Knollwood Manor in Lafayette.
Jerry was at the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
Graveside Services and interment were conducted on March 3 from the Anderson & Son Memorial Park, with Tony Day and Kenny Hesson officiating.
Nathan Kirby, Christopher Solomon, Eric Qualls, Nathan Qualls, Josh Robinson, Jeremy Robinson, Cory Hesson, Danny Hesson, Evan Solomon and Benton Burgett served as pallbearers.
Jerry was born on February 16, 1942 in Wilson County, one of six siblings born to the late Golden and Mai Jenkins Qualls.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his son, Tim Qualls; and two siblings — his sister, Angelon White, and brother, Herbert Qualls.
On Oct. 19, 1963, he married the love of his life, Patsy Ruth Cothron. They shared 57 wonderful years together.
He worked as the postal clerk in Lafayette for more than 30 years.
Jerry was the owner and operator of Qualls Auto Salvage in Lafayette.
He attended Days Cross Roads Missionary Baptist Church, and he was saved when he was a teenager.
He is survived by: his wife, Patsy Cothron Qualls of Lafayette; son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Michelle Qualls of Lafayette; granddaughters, Terra Solomon of Lafayette, Christopher Solomon of Lafayette, Haley Kirby of Lafayette, Nathan Kirby of Lafayette; great-grandsons, Evan Solomon of Lafayette, Benton Burgett of Lafayette; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jane and Roger Davenport of Red Boiling Springs, Elaine and Jim Smith of Joelton; brother and sister-in-law, Frederick and Jean Qualls of Hendersonville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.