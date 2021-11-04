Jerry West, 63, of Red Boiling Springs, TN passed away Friday afternoon, October 29, 2021 at his residence. Funeral Services for Jerry West were conducted Monday morning, November 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Brother Roy Bartley & Brother Jonathan West officiating. Interment followed in the Davis Cemetery.
Arrangements by the ANDERSON & SON FUNERAL HOME DIRECTORS, Red Boiling Springs, TN. 615-699-2191 www.andersonandsonfuneral
