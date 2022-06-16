Jessie Burford Overstreet, better known as “J.B.”, was born on March 7, 1951, in Monroe County, Kentucky, to the late Jessie Merlin Overstreet and Vergie Clay Overstreet. He was one of six children born to this union. He married Mitzie Anna Crabtree on January 10, 1985, and they were blessed with over thirty-two years together. She preceded him in death on February 11, 2017. J.B. was a farmer and was of the First Baptist Belief. He loved to tinker with engines. J.B. enjoyed fishing and camping. When he was home he loved to watch Western Shows and feed the squirrels. J.B. had a special love for his children and grandchildren — they were his world.On Monday, June 6, 2022, at the age of seventy-one years, two months, and thirty days, Jessie Burford Overstreet departed this life for his eternal home. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Along with his dear wife and parents, Mr. J.B. Overstreet was preceded in death by his Sister, Anna Lou McCall; and Brother, Floyd Overstreet. He is survived by; Children, Shelia Thompson and Husband, Rodney, Shane Pedigo and Wife, Jessica, Garrett Rush, Amy Perry and Companion, John Emmitt, Nikki Overstreet and Husband, Dewight Whittemore Jr., Brianna Overstreet, and Wife, Megan, Linda Montoya and Husband, Brandon Winslett; Siblings, Shirley Vickery, Lonnie Overstreet and Wife, Betsy, Willard Overstreet and Wife, Clara; Special Caretaker, Brooklyn Shelton. Twenty-three Grandchildren and four Great-Grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. J.B. Overstreet were conducted on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Jackie Wakefield and Elder Dean Sircy officiating. Interment followed in The Underwood Cemetery. Pallbearers were Family and Friends.
