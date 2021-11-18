Jimmy Cook, 89, Servant of God, died November 14, 2021 with his family by his side, in Red Boiling Springs, TN. Funeral Services for Jimmy Cook were conducted Wednesday afternoon, November 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Red Boiling Springs Church of Christ. Interment followed in the Smith Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the ANDERSON & SON FUNERAL HOME DIRECTORS, Red Boiling Springs, TN. 615-699-2191. www.andersonandsonfuner

alhomes.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.