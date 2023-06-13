Jimmy Franklin Gregory was born into this world on April 18, 1947, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late H.S. Gregory and Ruby Dee Reid Gregory.
He served his country in The United States Army during the Vietnam War. Jimmy was honorably discharged on June 21, 1968.
He married Carole Steen on July 27, 1969, and they were blessed with almost fifty-five years of marriage. Jimmy retired from Peterbilt in Goodlettsville when the factory closed in 2009. He worked in several different departments while employed there.
In his spare time, Jimmy enjoyed riding motorcycles and old cars. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time at the houseboat.
On Thursday, June 8, 2023, Jimmy Franklin Gregory departed this life for his Eternal home. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Mr. Jimmy Franklin Gregory is survived by; Wife, Carole Steen Gregory, Sisters in law, Glenda Brooks and husband, Jerry, and Dianah Dunlap and husband, Tommy; Nieces, Kristy Miller and husband, Andy, and Penny Evetts and husband, Chris; and 1st Cousin, Ginger Reid McPherson. Several Great Nieces and Nephews also survive.
Graveside services for Mr. Jimmy Franklin Gregory were conducted on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from The Anderson and Son Memorial Park with Elder Kevin Harrison officiating. Interment with Military Honors followed. Pallbearers were; Chris Evetts, Andy Miller, Colt Miller, Corey Kemp, Justin Gray, and Ryan Evetts. Honorary pallbearers were; Cruz Kemp, Bentlee Gray, Oaklee Gray, and Garrett Evetts.
Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com
