Jimmy Lee Polston, 77, of Scottsville, Kentucky, peacefully entered into his Heavenly home on May 4, 2021, at Cal Turner Rehabilitation and Specialty Care.
The Lafayette native was the son of the late Arnold Wilson Polston and Martha Lou (Tishia) Vinson Polston.
He was a 1961 graduate of Macon County High School, and he earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western Kentucky University in 1968.
After graduating from WKU, Mr. Polston began his professional career with Dollar General Corporation. He was instrumental in the early growth and expansion as he traveled to newly-acquired stores to transition them into Dollar General stores. During his career, he played a key role in the expansion of the brand and long-term success of the company. Over the years, his responsibilities and oversight expanded, and he retired as the transportation and logistics executive manager. His 31 years of dedicated service to Dollar General will long be remembered.
He married Connie Lee Majors on Aug. 19, 1966. Jimmy and Connie made Scottsville their home, where Mr. Polston was an active member of the community. He was a member of the Scottsville First United Methodist Church, Graham Masonic Lodge No. 208 Free and Accepted Masons, Delta Nu Alpha Transportation Fraternity, Allen County Cattleman’s Association, Southern States Advisory Board, and in retirement, he enjoyed his Wednesday morning men’s breakfast club.
He was a former member and past president of the Allen County Jaycees and former Allen County Fair chairman.
Mr. Polston was also named a Kentucky Colonel by former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll.
Throughout his life, he was an avid farmer, enjoyed traveling and camping, and appreciated spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by: one son, David W. Polston, M.D. (and wife, Ellen) of Rocky River, Ohio; two daughters, Cynthia Leann Shockley (and husband, Tim) of Scottsville, Grecia Lynn Wilson (and husband, Jeremy) of Bowling Green, Kentucky; nine grandchildren, Latishia Brooke Woodcock (and husband, Dakota), Sarah Marie Shockley, Nicholas Kane Shockley (and wife, Haleigh), Elena Helen Shockley, John Carter Wilson, Jay Christian Wilson, Gracelynn Elizabeth Wilson, Hope Elizabeth Polston, Drew Weber Polston; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his beloved wife of 52 years, Connie Lee Majors Polston; infant son and daughter, twins, Shelby and Sherry Polston; an infant brother, J.D. Polston; and two half-sisters, Jernice Davis Bilbrey Sexton and Bernice Davis.
Visitation was held on May 7 and again on May 8 prior to the funeral, which was held at Goad Funeral Home in Scottsville. Danny Patrick officiated the funeral, and burial followed in Crescent Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Kentucky Methodist Children’s Home. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.