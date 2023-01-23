Jimmy Wayne Davis, age 61, of the Walnut Shade Community in Macon County, TN, passed away Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023, in Bowling Green, KY.
Funeral Services were conducted Friday morning, January 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Elder Jerry Ramsey and Elder Mike Carver officiating. Interment followed in the Fellowship Cemetery in Allons, TN.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Directors Red Boiling Springs, TN, 615-699-2191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.