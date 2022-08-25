Joe Neal Harrison, 54, of Lafayette, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, as a result of injuries received in an automobile accident. The Barren County, Ky., native was a employee of Advance Auto Parts in Lafayette.
He is survived by a daughter: Page Marie Harrison, Pittsburgh, Pa; a step-son: Jimmy Watson and wife, Chelsea, Red Boiling Springs; his mother: Judy Harrison Caldwell and husband, Jim, Scottsville, Ky.; an aunt: Sylvia Birdwell, Fountain Run, Ky.; three step-grandchildren: Dameon Watson, Lexi Watson and Kaylee Watson; and four nephews.
He was preceded in death by his devoted companion: Kay Wilder; a step-son: Jesse Watson; and two uncles: Dave Harrison and Wade Harrison.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Goad Funeral Home.
There will be no funeral service and cremation was chosen. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Bethany Cemetery. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.