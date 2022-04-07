Joel Eugene Brown, age 71, passed away April 1, 2022. Funeral Services were conducted on Sunday April 3, 2022 from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Reverend Chad West Officiating. Interment followed in the Smith Chapel Cemetery.
Joel Eugene Brown
