Joel Vernon Johnson Jr., 69, of Red Boiling Springs, (formerly of Franklin, Ky.) passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at TriStar Hendersonville Hospital. Joel was born to Joel Sr. and Dorothy Johnson on Dec. 5, 1952.
In addition to being a devoted husband to Lillian for 27 years, Joel served in the military as a member of the United States Army.
After attending Franklin Simpson High School, Joel went on to further his education at Lindsey Wilson College, and finished obtaining his degree at Grand Canyon University, with the degree of Bachelor of Arts Christian Studies, with an emphasis in biblical studies. In 1998, he started his ministry as a pastor at Forrest Chapel Free Methodist Church. Over the course of 24 years, Joel served as a pastor at Scarborough Memorial Free Methodist Church, Gainesboro Free Methodist Church, Liberty United Methodist Church, Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Hayesville United Methodist Church, Saddlers Chapel United Methodist Church, Camp Ground United Methodist Church and Smith Chapel United Methodist Church. He touched many lives throughout his ministry, and was a godly example to his family, friends, and anyone he met in word and in deed. Joel truly fought the good fight of Faith, and for that he is now receiving his eternal reward.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joel Vernon Johnson Sr.; mother, Dorothy Elizabeth (Sage) Johnson; and sisters, Patsy Johnson and Bonnie Hall.
Joel is survived by his wife, Lillian (Carter) Johnson, of Red Boiling Springs; children, Micah Johnson (Zuojay) of Berea, Ky., Abby Gass (Robert) of Franklin, Ky., Kathy Kittrell (David), Sandra Gammons, Bubba Wilson (Kim), all of Lafayette, and Jordan Suddarth (Sarah) of Red Boiling Springs; sisters, Debbie Newsome (Steve), Kim Workman (Mark); brother, Tommy Johnson (Sherry); 21 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Johnson were September 14, 2022, from the Chapel of Woodard Funeral Home, with Bro. Al Buckta officiating, and Tommy Johnson delivering his eulogy.
The family received visitors Sept. 13-14.
Interment followed in Forrest Chapel Free Methodist Church Cemetery, in Westmoreland.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Jacob Ogles, Bubba Wilson, Shane Johnson, Jordan Suddarth, Percy Johnson, Cedric Gass, Cole Gass, Micah Brown and Nolan Suddarth.
Honorary pallbearers include Eric Marsh, Easton Taylor, Conor Gammons, Brayan Wilson, Treysen Wilson, Elijah Wilson, Theodore Johnson, Alex Gass, Luther Gass, Rico Gass, Aden Gass and Baby Bryant.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.