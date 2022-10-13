Mr. John D. Delp, 86, passed away on October 6, 2022, in Westmoreland.
Mr. Delp owned Delp’s Well Drilling. He was a deacon at Willow Creek Baptist Church, a longtime member of Trammel Lodge #436 and a United States Army Veteran.
John is survived by his children, Jerry (Debbie) Delp, Timothy Delp, Theresia (Mike) Delp Meador and Michael (Leasa) Delp; special friend, Margie Mandrell; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Delp and Mary Delp Fabiano; and his wife, Demonia Delp; sister, Mary Jean Beitzel; and brothers, Thomas Joseph Delp and Robert Delp.
The service for Mr. John Delp was Sunday at Woodard Funeral Home, with Bro. Don Feltner and Bro. Kenneth Wix officiating. Interment was in Anderson and Son Memorial Gardens.
Masonic Rites were conducted Saturday at Woodard Funeral Home.
Visitation was Saturday and Sunday at Woodard Funeral Home.
