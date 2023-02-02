John Leo Holbrook, 75, of Sevierville, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023.
He was a loving husband, father, uncle, “Papa John”, and a devoted friend. He loved to tinker and was a gifted story teller. He never met a stranger and would go out of his way to help others whenever he could. He was such a character and a unique individual. There will never be another John. He is missed greatly and will be until we are reunited with him.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Leo Christian Holbrook and Dale Johnson Holbrook Beck; brother Pat Holbrook; stepson Gilbert Lee Humburg.
He is survived by his loving wife Susanne Holbrook; daughters Vivian Christine Sewell (husband Roy) and Florence Olivia Holbrook; stepson Andrew Thayer (husband Kevin); sisters Mary Jo Neely (husband John) and Carol Fry; daughter in law Robin Humburg; sisters in law Marjorie Waltz (husband Alphonse) and Kathleen Guignon (husband Frank); brothers in law Michael Jacques (wife Gail) and Edward Jacques; along with numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, and an amazing array of chosen family members and friends too numerous to mention.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
Arrangements are in the care of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.