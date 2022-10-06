Johnny Lewis Howard Sr., 78, of Red Boiling Springs, passed away Sept. 26, 2022 at the Livingston Regional Hospital in Livingston. The family has chosen cremation and a celebration of life service for Johnny Lewis Howard Sr. will be held at a later date.
Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Red Boiling Springs. Directors, 615-699-2191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.