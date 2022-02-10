Johnny Wilson, age 77 of Red Boiling Springs, TN, passed away February 3, 2022 at The Palace. Funeral Services were conducted Monday afternoon, February 7, 2022 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Elder Greg West & Elder Ricky Day officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Directors Red Boiling Springs, TN 615-699-2191.
