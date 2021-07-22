Jonathan Adam Robinson was born into this world on May 8, 1984, in Carthage, to Lanny Robinson and Judy Jackson Robinson. He departed this life for his Heavenly home on July 11, 2021, at the age of 37.
Jonathan was preceded in death by: his paternal grandmother, Leonia Robinson; maternal grandparents, James and Velma Jackson; fiancé’s parents; Roger and Margaret Dallas Dotson; step-grandma, Olene Cook; and cousins, Jason Robinson and Christy Robinson.
The Lord reached down and saved Jonathan on March 2, 2012.
He was a self-employed handyman and enjoyed woodworking.
Jonathan loved to joke and make people laugh. He also enjoyed listening to music and singing. Jonathan loved Dodge cars and loved driving Beth’s Dodge Challenger.
He had several nieces and nephews and he loved them so very much. Jonathan and his fiancé, Beth, would have been together six years in August. They were meant for each other, soulmates and best friends. Beth will truly miss him.
Jonathan will be dearly missed by his other family and loved ones as well.
Jonathan is survived by: his fiancé, Beth Dotson Fryman (and son, Noah); daughter, Tierra Gayle; father, Lanny Robinson (and wife Retta); mother, Judy Jackson Robinson; grandfather, Willie Robinson; siblings, Renee Reeves (and husband, Michael), Juston Martin (and wife, Jamie); and nieces and nephews, Ryan Reeves, Desaray Weeks, Donavon Martin, Jordan Reeves and Elijah Martin. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Funeral services were conducted on July 15, 2021, from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Dean Sircy officiating. Interment followed in Galen Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Ryan Reeves, Derrick Gass, Dylan Gass, Daniel Robinson, Joey Gregory, Shannon Robinson, Nick Robinson, Juston Martin and Noah Fryman. Honorary pallbearers were Donavon Martin and Elijah Martin.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
