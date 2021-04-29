Jonathon Matthew Pace, 36, of Scottsville, Kentucky, passed away on April 14, 2021, at his residence.
The Jackson, Mississippi, native was an employee of Flex Technology.
He is survived by: his wife, Sabrina Bowman Pace of Scottsville; son, Michael Damien-Allen Pace of Westmoreland; his parents, Michelle and Bob Bailey of Lafayette; maternal grandmother, Glenda Gale Lamey of Lafayette; step-father, Charles Grayson, Georgia; step-sons, Jayden Mathew Key of Westmoreland, George Daniel Key of Westmoreland, Kylar James Wallace of Westmoreland, Damien Allen Cleghorn of Mt. Juliet, Jaylin Gerald Bowman of Lafayette, Isaiah Dell Smith of Lafayette; step-daughters, Britany Nicole Cleghorn of Lafayette, Alicia Taylor Cleghorn of Lafayette, Kayla Lynn-Bowman Cleghorn of Mt. Juliet; and a step-sister, Cat Grayson of Georgia.
Cremation was chosen, and a private memorial service will be held at a later day. Goad Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude’s
Children’s Hospital.
