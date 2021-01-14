Joyce Roberts Manion, of Lafayette, passed away on Jan. 6, 2021, at Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette.
Graveside services and interment were conducted on Jan. 9 from Akersville Cemetery in Fountain Run, Kentucky, with Billy Freeman officiating. John Manion, Ben Manion, Tyler Tucker, Dillon Dyer, & Dustin Bergdorf served as pallbearers.
Joyce was born on Dec. 31, 1942, in Macon County, one of four siblings born to the late Henry Howard and Maudie Wilson Roberts, and she departed this life at the age of 78 years and 6 days.
On May 21, 1960, she married Garrett Lee Manion, who survives. They shared 60 wonderful years together.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Auline Lee, and her brother, George Roberts.
Joyce worked at Formfit Rogers as a garment worker for a while, but her true passion was being a homemaker and being there for her family. She was a member of Akersville Baptist Church.
She is survived by: her husband, Garrett Lee Manion; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Lisa Manion, Henry and Nancy Manion; grandchildren, Emily and Dillon Dyer, Leann Manion, Mary and Tyler Tucker, John Manion, Ben Manion; great-grandchildren, Emersyn Dyer, Mayci Tucker; and her sister, Enna Mae Newbolt of Lexington, Virginia.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.