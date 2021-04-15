Judith Spears Smiley, 80, of Red Boiling Springs, passed away on March 19 at the Palace Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Red Boiling Springs.
Graveside memorial services and interment will be conducted on April 17 at 11 a.m. from Whitley Cemetery, with Hatton Allen officiating
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs.
