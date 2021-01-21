Julia L. Bilbrey Carver, 87, of Lafayette, and formerly of the Goosehorn community in Macon County, passed away on Jan. 12, 2021, at the Palace Care and Rehabilitation Center in Red Boiling Springs.
Funeral services were conducted on Jan. 15 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, with Tom Bilbrey officiating. Interment followed in Clark Cemetery. Her grandsons served as pallbearers.
Julia was born Feb. 6, 1933, in Simpson County, Kentucky, one of nine siblings born to the late Bedford and Georgia Adcock Bilbrey.
In 1950, she married Sammy Gray Carver, who preceded her in death on Sept. 3, 1998.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by: her sisters, Ada Key, Louise Bilbrey, Cooper Caruthers, Effie Lou Harris; and her brothers, Sam Bilbrey and Joe Bilbrey.
Julia was a garment-factory worker for many years and was a member of Beech Grove Church of Christ.
Survivors include: sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry and Kay Carver of Lafayette, Jimmy Carver of Hartsville, Jacky and Linda Carver of Red Boiling Springs, Jeff Carver of Lafayette; brother, Hubert Bilbrey of Lafayette; brother and sisters-in-law, Mark and Charmayne Carver of Henryville, Indiana, Peggy Kirby of Lafayette, Sue Bilbrey of Woodbridge, Virginia; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs.
