June Wright Smith, 93, of Red Boiling Springs, passed away on July 26, 2023, at Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette.
Funeral services were conducted on July 29, 2023, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, with Rev. Doug Lee and Rev. Barry Davis officiating. Interment followed in Smith Chapel Cemetery. Grandsons, nephews and grandsons-in-law served as pallbearers.
June Wright Smith was born on Oct. 28, 1929, in Smith County, a daughter born to the late Cleveland and Sadie Wright, and she departed this life July 26, 2023, at the age of 93 years, eight months and 28 days.
June was married to Dewey Smith, Jr., on April 16, 1949, who preceded her in death on May 15, 2001. They were married 52 wonderful years.
She was a member of Smith Chapel Methodist Church in Red Boiling Springs.
In addition to her parents & husband, she was also preceded in death by: her brothers, Ben Wright, Hugh Wright; and sisters, Ruth Gatlin and Agnes Pettross.
Miss June, as many remember her, began teaching at the one-room Kirby Grove Schoolhouse in Macon County, where she taught first through eighth-grades.
After moving to Nashville and working at Nashville Electric Service (NES) for several years, she returned home to Red Boiling Springs to continue her teaching career in Macon County. She taught at Red Boiling Springs School for more than 24 years and served nine years as the school system’s supervisor of special education.
She attended Tennessee Tech University, where she received four degrees while never spending a night on campus — a bachelor’s degree in education, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, a master’s degree in special education, and an educational specialist degree (Ed.S) in secondary education.
Following her retirement, she returned to the classroom as the first instructor of the Families First Program and taught in the Macon County Adult Education Program.
She later enjoyed volunteering at Macon General Hospital and the Palace nursing home.
She was recognized by North Central Telephone Company as the recipient of the Will Hall Sullivan Award. She was a member of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Tennessee Tech, the Macon County Retired Teachers Association, the Tennessee Retired Teachers Association, the National Education Association, and the Red Boiling Springs Teacher’s Hall of Fame.
She assisted with the Special Olympics, served on the board of directors at the Tennessee Vocational Training Center, and received the MIND Award from the National Association of Vocational Education and Special Needs Personnel for outstanding support of special-needs students enrolled in vocational programs.
She is survived by: her twin sister, Jean Hawkins of Rock Island, Illinois; two children, Kent (Wanda) Smith of Red Boiling Springs, Jan (John) Tribble of Athens, Alabama; seven grandchildren, Robby (Kerri) Huffines, Ken (Natalie) Smith, Brooke (Chris) Norton, Matthew (Mallory) Smith, Brooke (Brad) Diehl, Blair (Carson) Webster, and J. (Nicole) Tribble; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs.
