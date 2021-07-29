Kathy R. (Bullington) Fisher, 59, of Lafayette, passed away peacefully on July 24.
She was born on Nov. 13, 1961, in Lafayette, T.N., to her father, Harold Dean Bullington, and mother, Billie Ruth (Brawner) Gregory.
Miss Fisher is survived by: her daughter, Heather Allen (Mark) of Lewisburg; son, Ethan Stewart of Lafayette; granddaughters, Lydia Allen, Kayla Allen; her father, Harold Dean Bullington; former step-mother, Judy Crowder (Thomas); sisters, Dianna Dean (Dale), Melissa Bullington, Doris McAlpin, Bonita Thomas; brothers, Anthony Williams, John Graves, Robert Graves; and many extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Billie Ruth Gregory, and her brothers, James Graves and Michael Graves.
The family of Miss Fisher will host a memorial service, followed by her burial at Eulia Cemetery, to honor her life at a
later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woodard Funeral Home for her final funeral expenses.
