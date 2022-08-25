Kenneth C. Jenkins was born into this world on July 29, 1927, in Lafayette, Tennessee, to the late Orel Jenkins and Loretta Bray Jenkins. He was one of four children born to this union.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Quentin Jenkins and Ransom Jenkins; and nephew, Conald Jenkins. Kenneth was saved by the sweet lord’s grace and was a member at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. He served his country during the time of the Korean War. Kenneth was in the United States Army and the Air Force and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged after a total of eight years in the service.
Kenneth operated a forklift at Chrysler for 30 years. He retired in 1984. Kenneth loved to farm and he loved his family very much. On Monday, August 15, 2022, at the age 95 years, and 17 days, Kenneth C. Jenkins was called to his heavenly home. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him, but our loss is truly heavens gain.
Mr. Kenneth C. Jenkins is survived by: brother, Ray Jenkins; sister-in-law, Peggy Jenkins; nephews, Terry Jenkins and wife, Shayron, and Gary Jenkins and wife, Kathy; great-nephews, Cody Jenkins and wife, Alyssa, John Jenkins, and Tony Jenkins and wife, Beth; great-nieces, Cassondra Flippin and husband, Ethan, Jaelyn Jenkins, and Shantera Jenkins.
Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth C. Jenkins were conducted on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Dean Sircy officiating. Interment followed in The Testament Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.