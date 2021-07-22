Kenneth Louis and Eva Mae Davis

Rev. Kenneth Louis Davis, 86, passed on to heaven on Feb. 24, 2021, in Palm Bay, Florida.
The Macon County, Tennessee native was a retired Missionary Baptist minister. He was the pastor at churches in California, Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky and Indiana. He led many people to Christ during his 45-plus years of service to the Lord.
Eva Mae Davis, 82, passed on to heaven on July 2, 2020 in Palm Bay, Florida. The Monroe County, Kentucky, native was the supportive pastor’s wife of her husband, Kenneth, as he ministered to several churches in five states.
She loved to spend time with her grandkids, great grandkids, nieces and nephews, making peanut butter balls and pumpkin rolls while she told stories.
Kenneth was the son of the late Carlos and Ercie Davis of Macon County.
Eva was the daughter of the late Kermit and Marie Combs of Monroe County, Kentucky.
They are survived by: sons, Rick (and wife Teresa), Ron (and wife Linda), Jeff (and wife Carole); five grandchildren, Nicole, Stephanie, Ryan, Blake, Bryan; and seven great-grandchildren Kiefer, Keegan, Lukas, Norah, Sage, Leon
and Piper.
They were preceded in death by their son, Randall.
Kenneth is survived by his sisters, Betty Fleming and Mattie Sue Banks.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ruth Hix.
Eva is survived by her brothers — Lawrence, Harlan and Marvin. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene and Roger, and her sister Sue Tinsley.
A celebration of life for both Kenneth and Eva will be conducted on July 24 from Enon Missionary Baptist Church in Macon County, with Kenneth Massey officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Enon Missionary Baptist Church in Lafayette or to the American Heart Association by visiting www.heart.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
