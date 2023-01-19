Kenneth Wayne Bilbrey, age 79, of the Leonard Community in Clay County, TN, passed away Monday morning, January 9, 2023, at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, TN.
Memorial Services were conducted Saturday afternoon, January 14, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. from the Bakerton Church of Christ in Red Boiling Springs, TN with William Yokley officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Directors Red Boiling Springs, TN 615-699-2191.
